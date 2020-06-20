Envista Holdings Corporation Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Envista in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVST. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

NVST stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

