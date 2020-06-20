Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 365,674 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,672,000 after purchasing an additional 232,286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 219,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

EPD stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

