Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.61 million, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

