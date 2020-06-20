Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMCF. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Emclaire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of EMCF opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Emclaire Financial has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 17.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

