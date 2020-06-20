Editas Medicine Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

