Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,230,000 shares, an increase of 368.2% from the May 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ECL opened at $205.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,985,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after buying an additional 119,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after buying an additional 96,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Argus cut their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

