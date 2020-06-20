Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile
Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.