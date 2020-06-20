Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.