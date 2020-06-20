Eaton Vance Management Sells 132 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 11.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Allegion by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 331,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,298,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

