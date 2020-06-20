Eaton Vance Management Purchases 11,429 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 563.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of WEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WEX by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,587,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in WEX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,973 shares of company stock worth $1,481,878. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

