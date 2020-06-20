DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Basf (ETR:BAS)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.71 ($59.22).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €50.94 ($57.24) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 52-week high of €72.17 ($81.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of €48.87 and a 200-day moving average of €54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

