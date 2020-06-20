Dragonchain (DRGN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176,728.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $33.79 million and $176,728.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.53 or 0.01863937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00171497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00109580 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,202,417 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Tidex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.