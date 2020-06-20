Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.06 Per Share

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dongfeng Motor Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group’s FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

DNFGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

