Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFS. Bank of America cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UFS cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Domtar has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

