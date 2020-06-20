Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $240.48

Shares of Dialight Plc (LON:DIA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $240.48 and traded as high as $330.00. Dialight shares last traded at $330.00, with a volume of 15,499 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dialight in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.87.

In related news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi acquired 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £196.50 ($250.10) per share, with a total value of £999,988.50 ($1,272,735.78).

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

