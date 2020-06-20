Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

DSGX opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,020,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 197,445 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,907,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

