Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,433,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,366,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

NYSE:DE opened at $154.87 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

