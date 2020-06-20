CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Down 42.7% in June

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 954,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 443,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $1.53 on Friday. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

