Critical Survey: Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) versus Emclaire Financial (OTCMKTS:EMCF)

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.3% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp. (VT) 23.57% 13.38% 1.23% Emclaire Financial 17.47% 8.64% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community Bancorp. (VT) and Emclaire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and Emclaire Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp. (VT) $37.71 million 1.92 $8.82 million N/A N/A Emclaire Financial $40.54 million 1.55 $7.95 million N/A N/A

Community Bancorp. (VT) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emclaire Financial.

About Community Bancorp. (VT)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

