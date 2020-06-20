Critical Analysis: SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) versus Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SVMK and Livongo Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 1 6 0 2.86 Livongo Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

SVMK currently has a consensus target price of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 3.38%. Livongo Health has a consensus target price of $54.53, suggesting a potential downside of 22.57%. Given SVMK’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SVMK is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of SVMK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -24.56% -26.88% -10.17% Livongo Health -22.05% -11.81% -8.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SVMK and Livongo Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $307.42 million 10.24 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -40.71 Livongo Health $170.20 million 40.48 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -69.73

Livongo Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SVMK. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVMK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Livongo Health beats SVMK on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

