Critical Analysis: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) & Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and Lennox International (NYSE:LII) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carrier Global and Lennox International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrier Global $18.61 billion 1.00 $2.12 billion N/A N/A Lennox International $3.81 billion 2.23 $408.70 million $11.19 19.82

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Lennox International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carrier Global and Lennox International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrier Global 0 7 4 0 2.36 Lennox International 2 7 3 0 2.08

Carrier Global presently has a consensus target price of $20.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.01%. Lennox International has a consensus target price of $206.17, suggesting a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Carrier Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than Lennox International.

Profitability

This table compares Carrier Global and Lennox International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrier Global N/A N/A N/A Lennox International 9.42% -160.44% 18.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Carrier Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Lennox International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lennox International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carrier Global beats Lennox International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories. The Commercial Heating and Cooling segment sells unitary heating and cooling equipment used in light commercial applications. The Refrigeration segment includes retails equipment for commercial refrigeration market including condensing unit, unit coolers, fluid, coolers, air cooled condensers, supermarket display cases, and systems. The company was founded by Dave Lennox in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

