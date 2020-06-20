Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $351.36

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $351.36 and traded as low as $252.40. Crest Nicholson shares last traded at $252.40, with a volume of 1,375,518 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 362 ($4.61) to GBX 331 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.68) to GBX 202 ($2.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 329.80 ($4.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of $673.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 350.70.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

