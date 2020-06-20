Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Costco Wholesale worth $339,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $299.90 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.67 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.40 and a 200-day moving average of $302.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

