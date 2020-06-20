Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $2.65. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 46,080 shares trading hands.

CJREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $556.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $285.43 million for the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.