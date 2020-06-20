CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.52) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 163 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CPLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,149,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 61,694 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

