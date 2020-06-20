Contrasting Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 19.16% 6.87% 0.78% Salisbury Bancorp 20.13% 9.43% 0.94%

61.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Malvern Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Salisbury Bancorp has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $50.25 million 1.78 $9.33 million $1.22 9.61 Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 2.26 $11.14 million $3.93 10.69

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. Malvern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salisbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Malvern Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401k accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture banking, and mobile remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

