Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 135,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $41.41 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.