Comparing Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) & Clarivate Analytics (NASDAQ:CCC)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Tucows has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate Analytics has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.8% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Clarivate Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Clarivate Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tucows and Clarivate Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate Analytics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Clarivate Analytics has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Clarivate Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate Analytics is more favorable than Tucows.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tucows and Clarivate Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $337.14 million 1.81 $15.40 million $1.43 40.46 Clarivate Analytics $974.34 million 8.43 -$210.98 million $0.35 64.29

Tucows has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate Analytics. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Clarivate Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 4.51% 16.98% 3.64% Clarivate Analytics -23.01% 1.59% 0.61%

Summary

Tucows beats Clarivate Analytics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories. It also provides roaming service to international travelers under the Zipsim and Always Online Wireless names; fixed high-speed Internet access services to consumer and business customers; Internet hosting and network consulting services; and billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its Platypus billing software. This segment distributes its products and services through the Ting Website, as well as through third-party retail stores and online retailers. The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover names. Its value-added services include hosted email, which provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; and Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users. In addition, this segment sells retail domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses; and leases and sells a portfolio of domain names. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

