Comparing Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) & Precigen (OTCMKTS:PGEN)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Precigen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and Precigen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precigen 1 1 2 0 2.25

Auxly Cannabis Group currently has a consensus price target of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 149.48%. Precigen has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.34%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Precigen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Precigen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 24.40 -$77.30 million N/A N/A Precigen $90.72 million 9.39 -$322.32 million ($0.88) -5.67

Auxly Cannabis Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precigen.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -618.68% -37.72% -22.58% Precigen -300.01% -81.74% -25.69%

Volatility and Risk

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auxly Cannabis Group beats Precigen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies. The company also offers UltraVector platform that enables design and assembly of gene programs that facilitate control over the quality, function, and performance of living cells; and RheoSwitch inducible gene switch that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression. In addition, it provides AttSite Recombinases, which allows stable, targeted gene integration and expression; LEAP automated platform to identify and purify cells of interest, such as antibody expressing cells and stem cells; ActoBiotics platform for targeted in situ expression of proteins and peptides from engineered microbes; and AdenoVerse technology platform for tissue specificity and target selection. The company serves the health, food, energy, and environment markets. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Genopaver, LLC; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Persea Bio, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; Harvest start-up entities; and Surterra Wellness. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

