CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $175.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

