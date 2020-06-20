Cloudera Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 67,340 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 420% compared to the average volume of 12,950 call options.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,294,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,253,082 shares of company stock worth $11,035,737 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cloudera by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 379,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cloudera by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

