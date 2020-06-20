Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 293.61%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $63,978.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

