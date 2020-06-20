Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 630 ($8.02) target price on the stock.

BAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.50) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 670 ($8.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 419 ($5.33) in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 590.25 ($7.51).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 341.10 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 296.53 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.40). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 392.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 478.54.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 69.10 ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 68.60 ($0.87) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Babcock International Group will post 8262.0005178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,182.26).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.