CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,975,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 622.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 706,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

