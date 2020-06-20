CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 8,738 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $272.58 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

