CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,195 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 674.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5 EPS for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

