CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $507,724,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,548,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,234 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.