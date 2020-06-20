CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

