CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,517 Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXC opened at $72.44 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $76.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.