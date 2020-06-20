CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.04.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

