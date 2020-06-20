CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.24. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.