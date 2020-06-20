CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,244 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

