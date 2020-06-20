CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

