CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after buying an additional 2,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,272,000 after buying an additional 6,319,420 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,556,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,417,000 after acquiring an additional 185,866 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $53.02 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

