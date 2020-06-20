CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 246,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,339,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.