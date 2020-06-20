CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Telefonica by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telefonica by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Telefonica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Telefonica S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Telefonica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra raised Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

