CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 64,438 Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,438 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AEGON by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AEGON by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AEGON by 736.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 692,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas lowered AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

AEG opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

