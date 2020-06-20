CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 2,863 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,981,000 after buying an additional 688,012 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $59,547,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,644,000 after buying an additional 563,973 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $136.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at $863,263,717.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,859,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $6,153,955. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.31.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.