CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.93.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,480. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $230.73 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

