CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 1,377 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 76,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

