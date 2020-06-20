ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) vs. Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Critical Comparison

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akerna and ChinaCache International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akerna and ChinaCache International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 10.98 -$12.31 million N/A N/A ChinaCache International $131.04 million 0.01 -$56.74 million N/A N/A

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChinaCache International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of ChinaCache International shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ChinaCache International beats Akerna on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

ChinaCache International Company Profile

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; ChinaCache cloud services that provide computing environment and storage; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, netstorage service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Its value-added services also include CC Index, an analytics platform that provides Internet users real-time data; and file aware download, which provides CDN technology, end-user control ability, a customizable user interface, and insight into download analytics and content usage information. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; constructs cloud infrastructure; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

